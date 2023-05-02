The United States fiber to the x market is the key market in North America since it has an increase in demand for passive optical networks. The market in the United States is expected to upsurge at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fiber to the x (FTTx) market revenue is anticipated to reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2033, up from US$ 10.2 Billion in 2023. Future Market Insight estimated a CAGR of 5.4% for the market during the forecast period.

FTTX is a topology, which is deployed in several optical fiber communications and has emerged as one of the key technologies in the next-generation network. FTTX has improved the access to layer bandwidths and is used in the digital transformation of data.

Key Drivers:

Demand for high-speed internet broadband services is rising

Growing adoption of cloud-based services

Technological developments in fiber optics

More bandwidth is required to handle future technologies like the Internet of Things

The rising popularity of OTT and video streaming services

Government initiatives to promote broadband access and digital inclusion

Increasing adoption of cloud-based gaming and virtual reality applications

Demand for increased network uptime and dependability is increasing

Key Restraints:

FTTx networks have high installation and maintenance expenses

Limited availability of expert engineers and technicians

Existing copper-based infrastructure hinders the rollout of fiber in certain areas

Lack of enthusiasm of certain end users to switch to fiber-based services

Complex permitting procedures and regulatory obstacles

A limited supply of fiber optic parts and machinery

Key Opportunities:

The emergence of smart city initiatives by governments across the world

The proliferation of 5G networks is likely to drive demand for fiber backhaul networks

Rising demand in emerging economies for high-speed broadband services

Increasing demand for remote work and telecommuting solutions

Key Trends:

Increased focus and deployment on fiber-to-the-home networks in urban areas

Growing adoption of passive optical networks architecture

The utilization of virtualization technology and cloud-based services is expanding

Rising adoption of distributed antenna systems and small cells to support 5G networks

Introduction of fresh FTTx business models like community networks

Key Takeaways:

The fiber to the x industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise profitably, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, the market in Japan is predicted to develop notably.

The fiber to the x market in China is expected to proliferate significantly, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033.

South Korea is estimated to expand considerably registering a CAGR of 5.8% until 2033.

Based on type, the fiber-to-the-home/premises/building (FTTH/P/B) segment is projected to dominate the market, registering a CAGR of 5.2%.

Based on application, the residential segment is likely to lead the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%.

Competitive Landscape:

Service providers in the FTTx market are offering high-speed internet, voice, and video services to customers. They are also extending their fiber networks by installing additional connections and constructing new equipment to serve many customers. Furthermore, companies are working with other businesses to exchange resources to save costs and boost efficiency. To improve their offers and set themselves apart from opponents, they are also now offering value-added services.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, CommScope® declared that it was planning on stepping up the production of fiber-optic cables. The goal is to provide connectivity to underserved areas while accelerating the rollout of broadband in the United States.

Allied Telesis unveiled the AR4050S-5G Mobile Broadband UTM Firewall in August 2022. It is a fully encrypted platform that is ideal for modern scattered businesses.

Key Players

Allied Telesis

CommScope®

AFL (Fujikura Company)

OFS (Furukawa Company)

Huawei

Fiber to the X (FTTx) by Category:

By Type:

Fiber to the Home/Premises/Building (FTTH/P/B)

Fiber to the Node/Curb (FTTN/C)

Fiber To The Antenna (FTTA)

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Fiber to the X Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Fiber To The X Analysis 2018 to 2023 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Analysis, 2018 to 2023

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Fiber To The X Analysis 2018 to 2023 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Types

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Analysis By Types, 2018 to 2023

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Analysis and Forecast By Types, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Types, 2018 to 2023

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Types, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Fiber To The X Analysis 2018 to 2023 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Applications

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Analysis By Applications, 2018 to 2023

