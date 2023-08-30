Fiberglass Pipes Popular Due to Rising Need for Lightweight and Durable Pipeline Piping Solutions

Rockville , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global fiberglass pipes market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2033. Fiberglass pipes are preferable to ordinary pipes since they are stronger, more durable, and chemically inert. Glass fiber, fillers, and polyester resin are used to make fiberglass, a particular type of fiber-reinforced plastic.

Highly corrosive substances such as acids and other liquids are transported using this pipe system. These pipes are widely utilized in a variety of end-user industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, agriculture, and others, because of their exceptional qualities and high strength-to-weight ratio. Rapid industrialization has pushed the demand for lightweight and robust pipelines in various end-user industries. The necessity for fuel distribution and rising oil and gas production both significantly contribute to the rise in demand for fiberglass pipes in the oil and gas industry.

Fiberglass pipes are being used in chemical industries to carry waste and caustic chemicals. Moreover, a majority of construction firms employ lightweight pipes to lower the overall cost of installation and shipping. This is yet another element influencing market expansion. However, high raw material cost has been restricting the demand growth for fiberglass pipes to some extent.

Key Segments of Fiberglass Pipes Industry Research Report

By Type By Process By End Use By Region Glass-Fiber-reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes Centrifugal Casting Oil & Gas North America Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Filament Winding Chemicals Latin America Pultrusion Agriculture Europe Sewage Asia Pacific

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for fiberglass pipes is valued at US$ 4.7 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for fiberglass pipes is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 7.2 billion.

Over the forecast period (*2023 to 2033), the market in China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Under type, use of glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033.

The market in the United States is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of fiberglass pipes in the oil & gas sector are projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2033.

“Fiberglass pipes are known for their high tensile strength and resilience, allowing them to withstand high pressures and extreme conditions without compromising on structural integrity. These pipes are designed to offer superior durability, corrosion resistance, and versatility compared to conventional pipes, making them a preferred choice across industrial sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 7.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Fibrex Corporation

Amiblu Holding GmbH

Graphite India Limited

Future Pipe Industries

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd. (CPP)

Saudi Arabian AMIANTIT Company

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

HOBAS International GmbH

PPG Fiberglass Industries

Market Competition

Market players recognize the importance of continuous innovation and improvement in maintaining their competitive edge. By allocating resources to research and development initiatives, companies aim to enhance their products, processes, and technologies. These investments not only lead to the creation of novel solutions but also contribute to the evolution and refinement of existing offerings.

Ultimately, this focus on R&D enables companies to deliver cutting-edge products that cater to evolving customer needs and industry trends.

In April 2019, Shawcor Ltd. announced the fulfillment of the previously stated arrangement strategy that encompassed ZCL Composites Inc., Shawcor, and individuals possessing common shares or options for common shares of ZCL (referred to collectively as “Shareholders” and “Optionholders,” and individually as “Security holders”). This arrangement was carried out in accordance with section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fiberglass pipes market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (glass fiber reinforced plastic [GRP] pipes, glass reinforced epoxy [GRE] pipes), process (centrifugal casting, filament winding, pultrusion), and end use (oil & gas, chemicals, agriculture, sewage), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

