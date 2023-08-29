Global Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market is expected to reach US$ 14,212 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 6.1%

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Consumers are growing more health-conscious and actively seeking nutritionally beneficial food products. Fibers and specialized carbohydrates, such as prebiotics, resistant starch, and soluble fibers, have a variety of health benefits, including improved digestion, weight management, and blood sugar control. The increased understanding of these benefits is boosting the food and beverage industry’s desire for fibers and specialty carbs.

Furthermore, chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and digestive disorders are on the rise around the world. Fibers and specialized carbohydrates are critical in the management and prevention of various disorders. These substances aid with blood sugar regulation, satiety, cholesterol reduction, and gut health. As the frequency of chronic diseases rises, so does the need for fiber and specialty-carbohydrate-enriched foods.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, distribution channel, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, dietary supplements are dominating the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market accounting for 35.1% of total volume in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America accounted for 32.4% of the global market for fibers and specialty carbohydrates in 2022. Dietary fibers are widely used in the food and beverage industries in the United States and Canada.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8,863 million Market Size Forecast US$ 14,212 million Growth Rate 6.1% Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for New Products such as Phytochemicals and Carotenoids

An exponential rise in diabetes cases Companies Profiled Tate & Lyle Plc

Cargill Incorporated

Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

Südzucker AG Company

ADM

SunOpta, Inc.

Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. Kg

Grain Processing Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market include,

In May 2021, Tata and Lyle have increased the variety of PROMITOR Soluble Fibres. The expansion includes the introduction of two additional liquid PROMITOR® formulations: PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre W and PROMITOR® Soluble Fibre 90L. These versions were created to enable fibre addition easier and more cost-effective in applications such as confectionery, beverages, and bars.

In March 2021, Comet Bio, an upcycled ingredient startup, is preparing to commercialise prebiotic fibre. The following might aid in the creation of lactobacillus, which contains a gene cluster that encodes L-fucose. Clinical research on the use of arabinoxylan, a form of dietary fibre, has been linked to lower total glucose levels.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market growth include Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Südzucker AG Company, ADM, SunOpta, Inc., Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. Kg, Grain Processing Corporation among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market based on application, distribution channel and region

Global Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Functional Food Functional Beverage Dietary Supplements Personal Care Others

Global Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Stores Specialty Stores Others

Global Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market US Canada Latin America Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Report:

What will be the market value of the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market?

What are the market drivers of the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market?

What are the key trends in the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market?

Which is the leading region in the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market?

What are the major companies operating in the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global fibers and specialty carbohydrates market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

