FibroGen Announces Analyses from Roxadustat Global Phase 3 Program at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN), today announced that analyses from the global Phase 3 roxadustat clinical program will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 taking place virtually November 4 – 7, 2021. A total of 18 presentations will be presented by FibroGen, or its collaboration partners AstraZeneca and Astellas Pharma, Inc., at this year’s meeting. Eleven of the presentations are related to phase 3 studies of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia associated with CKD. An additional seven presentations are related to CKD anemia epidemiology and disease state which outline the burden of anemia on CKD patients and the continued unmet medical need for innovative therapies.

Roxadustat/CKD related poster presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2021:

Presentation Title Lead Author

Presentation Details Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Anemia of Dialysis-Dependent CKD (DD-CKD) Treated Continuously for ≥3 Years

AstraZeneca-sponsored Hao, C.M.

ePoster #: PO0450 Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Anemia of Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD (NDD-CKD) Treated Continuously for ≥2 Years

AstraZeneca-sponsored Pecoits-Filho, R.

ePoster #: PO0451 Number Needed to Treat with Roxadustat to Avoid One Transfusion or Intravenous Iron Administration in Anemia of Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD

FibroGen-sponsored Pecoits-Filho, R.

ePoster #: PO0452 Effects of Roxadustat in Patients with Dialysis-Dependent CKD (DD-CKD) Across All Baseline (BL) Hemoglobin (Hb) Values

AstraZeneca-sponsored Bhandari, S.

ePoster #:PO0453 Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Anemia of Non-Dialysis- Across All Baseline (BL) Hemoglobin (Hb) Values

AstraZeneca-sponsored Pollock, C.

ePoster #: PO0454 Roxadustat in Elderly Patients with Anemia of CKD

FibroGen-sponsored Pollock, C.

ePoster #: PO0455 Roxadustat Effectively Treats Anemia in Dialysis-Dependent CKD (DD-CKD) Patients with Ferritin ≥500 ng/mL

AstraZeneca-sponsored Pergola, P.

ePoster #: PO0456 Associations Between Hepcidin and Laboratory Measures of Iron and Inflammation in Patients with Anemia and CKD Not on Dialysis in the Roxadustat Global Phase 3 Program

FibroGen-sponsored Fishbane, S

ePoster #: PO0458 Associations Between Hepcidin and Laboratory Measures of Iron and Inflammation in Incident Dialysis Patients with Anemia Enrolled in the Roxadustat Global Phase 3 Program

FibroGen-sponsored Provenzano, R.

ePoster #: PO0459 Estimating Long-Term Survival Rates in Patients with Anaemia of Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD: An Expert Elicitation

AstraZeneca-sponsored Ouwens, M.

ePoster #: PO0472 Targeted Literature Review (TLR) Exploring Adherence to Treatments, with Potential to Extrapolate to Patients with Anemia of CKD

Astellas-Sponsored Alexandre, A.

ePoster #: PO0481 Weekly Risks of Death and Hospitalization Among Incident Patients Undergoing Dialysis

AstraZeneca-sponsored Weinhandl, E.

ePoster #: PO0795 Associations of Pre-Dialysis Care with Trajectories of Adverse Clinical Outcomes Among Patients Initiating Dialysis

AstraZeneca-sponsored Weinhandl, E.

ePoster #: PO0807 DENALI, a Phase 3b Multicenter, Open-Label Single-Arm Study of Roxadustat: Operational Learnings within US Dialysis Organizations

FibroGen-sponsored Silava, A.

ePoster #: PO0940 Prevalence of Inflammation and Associated Healthcare Resource Utilization in Patients with CKD

FibroGen-sponsored Lai, R.

ePoster #: PO1751 Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Inflammation and Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD

FibroGen-sponsored Lai, R.

ePoster #: PO2277 A Machine Learning Algorithm to Identify Patients with Possible Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD

Astellas-Sponsored Lobbedez, T.

ePoster #: PO2340 Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat for the Treatment of Anemia of CKD in Patients Enrolled in the United States as Compared with the Global Cohort

FibroGen-sponsored Bansal, S.

ePoster #: PO2367

About Anemia of CKD

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is generally a progressive disease characterized by gradual loss of kidney function that may eventually lead to kidney failure or end stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplant. CKD is estimated to occur in approximately 10-12% of adults worldwide and is predicted to become the fifth most common cause of premature death globally by 2040.

Anemia, a serious medical condition in which patients have insufficient red blood cells and low levels of hemoglobin, is a common early complication of CKD, affecting approximately 20% of CKD patients. Anemia of CKD is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, cardiovascular complications, and death, and can also cause significant fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and reduced quality of life. Blood transfusions are used for treating severe anemia, however, they may reduce a patient’s opportunity for kidney transplant and can increase the risk of infection and/or complications such as heart failure and allergic reactions.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is in clinical development for anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Roxadustat is approved in European Union (EU) member states, including the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, as well as in Japan, China, Chile, and South Korea for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). Several other licensing applications for roxadustat have been submitted by partners, Astellas and AstraZeneca to regulatory authorities across the globe, and are currently under review.

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, other markets in the Americas, in Australia/New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

