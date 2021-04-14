FIBROGEN, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against FibroGen, Inc.

﻿LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 11, 2021

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN), and certain of its current and former officers and directors, on behalf of all other persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from November 8, 2019, through and including April 6, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges that, on August 18, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing, “Positive Phase 3 Pooled Roxadustat Safety and Efficacy Results” and that shortly thereafter on December 23, 2019, FibroGen announced that it had submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for roxadustat.

On April 6, 2021, the Company revealed that its previously disclosed safety data included undisclosed post-hoc changes to the stratification factors and did not include analyses based on the pre-specified stratification factors. As a result of these changes, the complaint alleges, FibroGen was forced to concede that roxadustat, contrary to prior representations, did not reduce the risk of cardiovascular events or hospitalization as compared to a currently approved anemia injection used as a control based on pre-specified stratification factors.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.90, or 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021.

