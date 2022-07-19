FibroGen Shareholder Alert: Shareholder Class Action Survives in Part Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm

Breaking News
July 19, 2022

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of FibroGen shares you may have standing to hold FibroGen harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you have continuously owned FibroGen shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

FibroGen, Inc.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Recently a class action complaint had been filed against FibroGen. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FibroGen’s prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia and certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (2) FibroGen’s analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (3) based on these analyses FibroGen could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (4) as a result, FibroGen faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ statements about FibroGen’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com 

