SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 6 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the investment community to further detail the company’s corporate and financial performance.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.fibrogen.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial in to the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at the following link (webcast replay).

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Pamrevlumab, a fully human anti-CTGF monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FG-3246, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. In addition, FibroGen has expanded its research and development portfolio to include two immuno-oncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

