FibroGen To Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, November 11, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN), today announced that financial results for the third quarter 2019 will be released after market on Monday, November 11, 2019. An investor conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the FibroGen website, www.fibrogen.com. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial-In Information
Live (U.S./Canada): (888) 771-4371   
Live (International): (847) 585-4405   
Confirmation number: 49125013

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 30 days. To access the replay, please dial (888) 843-7419 (domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), and use passcode 4912 5013#.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) activity, completing worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis and by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan for CKD patients on dialysis.

Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in a Phase 2 U.S. trial for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact
Michael Tung, M.D.
Investor Relations
FibroGen, Inc.
(415) 978-1433 or [email protected]

