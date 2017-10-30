FibroGen to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), a science-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2017 on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, after market close, and will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, CA with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, PRC, is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, and fibrotic disease and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity in worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) with the exception of China, where a new drug application is currently under review by the CFDA for regulatory approval. Roxadustat is also entering Phase 3 development for anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Pamrevlumab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of CTGF, is in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

