Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FibroGenesis Reports Breakthrough in Prevention of COVID-19 Blood Clotting

FibroGenesis Reports Breakthrough in Prevention of COVID-19 Blood Clotting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Laboratory Studies Suggest PneumoBlast™ COVID-19 Cell Therapy Reduces Coagulopathy

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroGenesis, a clinical stage company developing fibroblast based therapeutic solutions for unmet medical needs, announced today new data supporting utilization of its PneumoBlast™ product in treatment of COVID-19.  Laboratory experiments comprised of admixing PneumoBlast™ with activated monocyte or endothelial cells demonstrated significant inhibition of tissue factor expression.  Tissue factor is the key molecule inducing blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.  Monocytes are cells which normally protect the body against pathogens.  In the case of COVID-19, monocytes enter the lungs and cause coagulation.  Endothelial cells are cells which make up the inside of the blood vessel and regulate substance flow between the bloodstream and surrounding tissues.

It was observed that treatment of activated monocytes with PneumoBlast™ resulted in a 77% reduction of tissue factor expression as compared to untreated monocytes (p< 0.001).  Mixture of mesenchymal stem cells with activated monocytes resulted in a 13% inhibition of tissue factor expression (p= 0.01).  Furthermore, in activated endothelial cells, PneumoBlast™ decreased expression of tissue factor by 80% (p< 0.001), whereas mesenchymal stem cells resulted in a 30% (p= 0.01) reduction.

It is believed that a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 occurs because of unrestrained blood clotting.  Studies have shown the high propensity for clotting in COVID-19 patients is associated with inflammation.  The Company previously demonstrated PneumoBlast™ reduces proteins necessary for inflammation, such as TNF-alpha.  The current study shows PneumoBlast™ can also work downstream of inflammation and directly suppress the clotting cascade.

“This data is truly stunning,” said Tom Ichim, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroGenesis. “Currently one of the major obstacles to successful treatment of COVID-19 is the unusually high level of unregulated coagulation, which in many cases is not resolved by standard anticoagulants.  The ability of PneumoBlast™ cells to reduce blood clotting potential in both monocytic and endothelial cells speaks volumes about the multifactorial mechanisms by which we believe our product will work on COVID-19.”

“We are thankful for our team of clinical collaborators and scientists who are exploring and identifying novel mechanisms by which PneumoBlast™ appears to be effective against COVID-19,” commented Pete O’Heeron, President and CEO of FibroGenesis. “We are the first cell therapy company to address the issue of coagulation in COVID-19.  We see this, as another indication of the superiority of fibroblasts compared to stem cells.”

About FibroGenesis

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroGenesis, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, FibroGenesis holds 235+ U.S. and international issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Cancer, Diabetes, Liver Failure, Colitis and Heart Failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, FibroGenesis represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.

Visit www.Fibro-Genesis.com.

CONTACT: FibroGenesis
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.