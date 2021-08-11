FibSwap Takes on DEX Giants: Uniswap and PancakeSwap with the Release of Their Multi-chain Bridge DEX

Breaking News
Aug. 11, 2021

Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibSwap DEX (FIBO), a cryptocurrency launched in July 2021, operating on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform, launches an Interoperable Multi-chain Bridge System (IMBS) decentralized exchange (DEX), designed to allow users to swap tokens from one chain, to tokens on another chain.

After working on the project for months, the company announced today the one-click solution for users to save time and effort moving and swapping tokens from the ETH network to the BSC network. FibSwap aims to make it as easy to swap tokens from different chains as it is to swap on single chain DEXs, like Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

Swapping tokens from one chain to another can be difficult and time consuming. Using FibSwap to swap an ERC20 token to a BEP20 token takes less than 10 seconds and can be done by someone who is completely new to cryptocurrency.

Trading cross chain can also be costly, which can discourage many users from trading cryptocurrency. The FIBO token will help to lower fees across all chains.

By holding FIBO tokens users will know exactly how much each transaction will cost. FibSwap will also generate the lowest fees on the market with its unique lowest fee swap aggregator making transactions as cheap as possible.

FibSwap also gives back to its users by building in an 8% tax fee: 4% goes back to the holders of FibSwap, 2% goes to the developers and marketing, 1% goes to locked liquidity, and 1% goes to a children’s charity.

Lately, centralized exchanges (CEX) are not a secure avenue for trading cryptocurrency. Due to more vulnerabilities from hackers stealing tokens from users of the CEX, its trust is dwindling.

“We are loyal to our holders, and that gives us the means to grow exponentially and create one of the most trusted DEXs in the crypto space,” says FibSwap owner, Fibonacci. “As opposed to a centralized exchange, the user remains in control of their private keys when transacting on a DEX platform. We solve a problem the whole crypto community has faced for some time. Today the crypto world will be able to swap any token to any blockchain.”

About FibSwap

FibSwap DEX (FIBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in July 2021, operating on the Binance Smart Chain platform. The FibSwap DEX is an Interoperable Multi-chain Bridge System (IMBS) which utilizes the FibSwap Smart Algorithm. This creates a bridge to swap tokens from one chain to tokens on another chain in one seamless, instant transaction.

Media Contact –
Contact Name: Leonardo Fibonacci
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fibswap.io
Links: https://linktr.ee/Fibswap

