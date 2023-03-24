Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIS) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fidelity (NYSE: FIS) securities between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023(the “Class Period”).

Fidelity’s CFO stepping down caused a 7.3% drop in the company’s stock price on August 4, 2022. On November 3, 2022, Fidelity reported that its Merchant Solutions segment, specifically its recent acquisition of Worldpay, suffered a 28% stock price drop due to a margin contraction of 430 basis points. On February 13, 2023, Fidelity announced the spinoff of Worldpay, resulting in a $17.6 billion write-down on the asset, causing a 12.5% drop in the company’s stock price. The complaint filed against Fidelity alleges that the company made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects.

