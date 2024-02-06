The surge in data-intensive applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics, necessitates high-performance computing solutions. FPGAs, with their capability to perform parallel processing, are increasingly being adopted for these applications, driving market growth.

New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market size is expected to be worth around USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, from USD 7.0 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are integrated circuits that can be configured by the customer or designer after manufacturing – hence the term “field-programmable”. This flexibility allows FPGAs to be used in a wide range of applications, from simple logic control to complex digital signal processing. The FPGA market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for faster data processing and the need for customizable hardware in sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, and data centers. FPGAs offer the perfect blend of flexibility and performance, making them ideal for prototyping, product development, and even in the deployment of specialized hardware accelerators.

With the rise of AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for FPGAs has surged, as they provide the necessary computational power and adaptability required by these technologies. FPGAs are also increasingly used in edge computing applications, where processing data closer to the source is critical to reduce latency and improve efficiency. The company reported a 50% boost in throughput for Bing by employing FPGAs to enhance search ranking.

Important Revelation:

Top 5 Trends Influencing the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market

The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is influenced by several key trends that reflect the evolving demands of technology sectors, driving innovation and shaping market dynamics. These trends include:

Increasing Demand for Data Center Efficiency: Data centers are under constant pressure to increase their computational power while minimizing power consumption and operational costs. FPGAs, with their high performance and efficiency, are becoming integral in accelerating workloads such as data processing and analytics, contributing to more energy-efficient data centers. This trend is pushing the FPGA market towards developing more advanced solutions tailored for data center applications. Growth in Edge Computing: As the IoT and other technologies generate vast amounts of data, processing this data closer to the source – edge computing – has become crucial. FPGAs are ideal for edge computing due to their low latency, flexibility, and capability to perform complex computations efficiently. This trend is accelerating the deployment of FPGAs in edge devices to handle AI and machine learning inference tasks, real-time data processing, and analytics. Rise of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: AI and ML applications require significant computational power and flexibility to handle diverse and evolving algorithms. FPGAs provide the reconfigurability and parallel processing capabilities needed for these applications, making them increasingly popular for both training and inference tasks in AI/ML frameworks. This trend is driving FPGA manufacturers to integrate AI-specific features and optimizations into their products. Adoption in Automotive Applications: The automotive industry’s shift towards autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) demands high-performance computing solutions that are adaptable and power-efficient. FPGAs are being increasingly used in this sector for their ability to process complex algorithms for vision processing, sensor fusion, and control systems in real-time, fueling further growth in the FPGA market. 5G Deployment: The rollout of 5G networks requires flexible and efficient hardware capable of supporting the high data rates and low latency of 5G. FPGAs play a crucial role in 5G infrastructure, from base stations to network management, due to their programmability and ability to handle the complex signal processing tasks required by 5G technologies. This trend is prompting FPGA developers to focus on 5G applications.

Report Segmentation

Based on Configuration

In 2022, the low-range FPGA segment commanded the FPGA market, securing the largest market share of 35.2%. This dominance is attributed to several factors that underscore the appeal and utility of low-range FPGAs across a wide spectrum of applications. Low-range FPGAs, characterized by their lower cost, lower power consumption, and sufficient performance capabilities, cater to the needs of a broad range of applications that require programmable logic devices but do not necessitate high-end FPGA features.

The appeal of low-range FPGAs primarily lies in their affordability, making them accessible to a wider array of projects and companies, including startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may have limited budgets for hardware components. These FPGAs provide a cost-effective solution for implementing customizable logic designs, prototyping, and small-scale production runs where the complexity and performance requirements are moderate.

Based on Technology

In 2022, the Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) technology segment within the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market held the largest share, accounting for more than 39%. This prominence is attributed to the inherent advantages and widespread applicability of SRAM technology in FPGA design and implementation. SRAM-based FPGAs offer a compelling mix of flexibility, performance, and ease of use, making them highly sought after for a diverse range of applications.

SRAM technology is favored in FPGA designs for its reprogrammability and volatility. Unlike other non-volatile memory technologies used in FPGAs, such as Flash or Antifuse, SRAM allows for the FPGA to be programmed and reprogrammed almost indefinitely without wearing out. This feature is crucial for development, testing, and iterative design processes where the FPGA’s logic needs to be updated frequently. The volatile nature of SRAM necessitates external configuration memory to load the design into the FPGA at power-up, offering a layer of flexibility and security for intellectual property protection.

Based on Node Size

The 20-90 nm node-size segment has established a dominant position in the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market, capturing the largest market share. This prominence is reflective of the optimal balance between performance, power efficiency, and cost that FPGAs within this node size range offer, catering to a wide array of applications across different industries.

Additionally, the 20-90 nm node size FPGAs strike a balance between the cutting-edge and the mature in semiconductor technology. While not as small as the latest sub-20 nm technologies, which can be more expensive and challenging to manufacture, the 20-90 nm FPGAs benefit from established manufacturing processes. This maturity leads to higher yields, lower costs, and more reliable devices, making them an economically viable option for a broad range of applications.

Moreover, FPGAs in this node size range are capable of supporting a wide variety of interfaces and high-speed communication protocols, making them versatile components in systems that require integration with other digital and analog components. They are particularly appealing for use in networking and telecommunications equipment, where high data throughput and processing capabilities are essential.

Based on End-Use Industry

In 2022, the IT & Telecommunication segment emerged as the dominant force in the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market, securing the largest market share. This preeminence is attributable to the critical role FPGAs play in driving innovation and operational efficiency within these industries, which are at the forefront of technological advancement and digital transformation.

FPGAs are highly valued in the IT & Telecommunication sector for their versatility, programmability, and ability to accelerate computational tasks. In telecommunications, FPGAs are utilized for signal processing, network processing, and implementing flexible, reconfigurable communication protocols. They enable the rapid deployment of new technologies and standards, such as 5G, by allowing base station and network infrastructure to be updated with new functionalities via firmware updates rather than hardware replacements. This adaptability is crucial in an industry characterized by rapid technological evolution and the need for scalable, future-proof solutions.

Some of The Recent Developments In FPGA Market Are:

1. NVIDIA Corporation:

May 2023: Unveiled the “NVIDIA BlueField-4” data processing unit (DPU) with FPGA fabric integration, targeting cloud and data center applications requiring high-performance networking and acceleration.

Unveiled the “NVIDIA BlueField-4” data processing unit (DPU) with FPGA fabric integration, targeting cloud and data center applications requiring high-performance networking and acceleration. August 2023: Announced partnerships with several cloud service providers to offer BlueField-4 DPUs in their cloud offerings, expanding potential market reach.

2. Broadcom:

June 2023: Announced the “StrataX GX1100” FPGA, targeting high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications with integrated AI engines.

Announced the “StrataX GX1100” FPGA, targeting high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications with integrated AI engines. November 2023: Expanded its partnership with Microsoft Azure to offer StrataX FPGAs as an option for Azure cloud customers, aiming to capture demand in cloud-based deployments.

Top Market Leaders

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom

AMD, Inc

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Adicsys

FLEX LOGIX TECHNOLOGIES

Menta S.A.S

NanoXplore

QuickLogic Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Efinix Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

S2C, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Renesas Electronic Corporation

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 7.0 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 13.5 billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.8% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 37.8% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Impactful Driver: Acceleration of Digital Transformation

One of the most impactful drivers in the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is the acceleration of digital transformation across industries. As businesses and organizations worldwide continue to integrate digital technology into all areas of their operations, the demand for flexible, high-performance computing solutions like FPGAs has surged.

FPGAs offer the programmability, speed, and efficiency required to process and analyze the vast amounts of data generated by digital activities, from cloud computing and big data analytics to the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). This driver is pivotal because it not only fuels the growth of the FPGA market but also pushes the boundaries of what is possible in terms of computational power and efficiency, enabling new applications and innovations.

Opportunity: Expansion into Edge Computing

The expansion into edge computing represents a significant opportunity for the FPGA market. With the exponential growth of IoT devices and the increasing need for real-time processing, edge computing shifts data processing closer to the source of data generation rather than relying on centralized data centers.

FPGAs, with their low latency and high efficiency, are ideally suited for edge computing applications, providing the necessary computational power directly at the data source. This capability is crucial for applications requiring immediate data processing, such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation. The opportunity for FPGAs in edge computing is vast, as it opens up new markets and applications where real-time processing and decision-making are critical.

Major Challenges: Complexity of Design and Integration

A major challenge facing the FPGA market is the complexity of FPGA design and integration. Despite the many advantages FPGAs offer, their programming and integration into existing systems can be daunting for engineers and developers, especially those without specialized training. This complexity can slow down development cycles and increase the time to market for products powered by FPGAs.

Additionally, the challenge is compounded by the need for specialized tools and software for FPGA programming, which can be costly and have a steep learning curve. Overcoming this challenge requires ongoing advancements in user-friendly design tools, increased availability of training and resources, and greater support from FPGA vendors to make FPGA technology more accessible to a wider audience.

Regional Analysis

Key Market Segments

Based on Configuration

Low-Range FPGA

Mid-Range FPGA

High-Range FPGA

Based on Technology

SRAM

Antifuse

EEPROM

Based on Node Size

Less Than 16 nm

20-90 nm

More Than 90 nm

Based on End-Use Industry

It & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Test, Measurement & Emulation

Data Centers & Computing

Military & Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Multimedia

Broadcasting

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



