NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Biotech announces the 2024 Fierce Biotech Summit, the only event that covers the entire pharma R&D spectrum, from basic research through clinical trials, will take place September 30-October 1 in Boston. Register here.

Created by the editors behind Fierce Biotech, the two-day Summit brings together leaders and executives to discuss advancements and the potential of new innovations. With the theme “Rebuilding: What’s Next for Biotech,” the Summit focuses on the future of biotech, covering topics such as the biotech IPO outlook, developments in cell therapy and the transition from corporate communications to corporate affairs. Experts in the industry will dive deep into how the industry has navigated regulatory challenges and market changes through strategic deals and innovative approaches.

“Our conference offers a unique opportunity for biotech executives to learn how to improve their partnership and pipeline strategies. We are excited to connect with industry leaders to gain insights into the future landscape of biotech,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare.

The Summit’s agenda features four tracks:

NEW: Preclinical & CMC

NEW: PR & Communications

Strategy & Dealmaking

Early-Stage Development

Key panel sessions include:

Charting the Biotech IPO Frontier: Market Trends, Financial Outlook, and Future Projections

Evolution from Corporate Communications to Corporate Affairs

The Obesity Drug Boom

CAR-Ts: From Oncology Superstars to Autoimmune Upstarts

Political Pathways: Navigating the 2024 Election Cycle in Biotech

Strategic Insights: Navigating Biotech M&A and Dealmaking Landscape in 2024 and Beyond

Presentations will be delivered by companies who are pioneering innovative ideas and new technologies to drive the industry forward, including:

Rose Loughlin, PhD, Senior Vice President, Research and Early Development, Moderna

Natacha Gassenbach, Chief Communications Officer, SVP Corporate Affairs, Biogen

David R. Shook, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Nkarta, Inc.

Karin Conde-Knape, Senior Vice President for Global Drug Discovery, Novo Nordisk

R. Nolan Townsend, CEO, LEXEO

Kym White, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Generate:Biomedicines

Adam Friedman M.D., CEO, Scorpion Therapeutics

View the agenda here.

The Fierce Biotech Summit will also celebrate top biotech innovators at the Fierce Biotech Fierce 15 awards ceremony.

For more information on the Fierce Biotech Summit, visit fiercebiotechsummit.com. To register click here.

Premier Fierce Biotech Summit partners are: Asymchem, Hogan Lovells, Guidehouse, Marina Maher Communications and Syneos Health.

