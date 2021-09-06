Fierce Reflex Announces International Launch of Striking Bag Popularized by Boxing Star and Social Media Sensation Ryan Garcia

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

San Diego, California, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fierce Reflex, the top-tier boxing and martial arts equipment brand, is delighted to announce the international launch of its Fierce Reflex Bag, the innovative striking bag that has already taken the boxing world by storm in the United States. The highly sought-after bag is now available for shipment to Mexico, while KO Sports will serve as the official distributor for the United Kingdom and throughout the European Union.

Initially popularized by boxing star and social media sensation Ryan Garcia, the Fierce Reflex Bag was developed by his parents Henry and Lisa Garcia out of a need to develop industrial-strength training equipment that could help their sons develop into outstanding professional boxers.

“We’re delighted to make the Fierce Reflex Bag available in the United Kingdom, throughout European Union, and in Mexico,” said Henry and Lisa Garcia, Owners of Fierce Reflex. “These territories are home to some of the biggest supporters and athletes in all of boxing, so it’s important that we make ourselves a part of their next wave of fans and talent.”

The Fierce Reflex Bag has already developed into an important asset in the training facilities of two of the most popular fighters in the sport of boxing, Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez.

“This bag has been a staple in my development since my days in our garage,” said Ryan Garcia. “This bag has helped me with my precision, defense and conditioning, and I am proud of what it has evolved into…Fierce Reflex.”

“The Fierce Reflex bag is excellent,” said Canelo Alvarez. “One of a kind to improve my reflex, speed and defense. The Fierce Reflex bag is great for all ages; kids, amateurs and professionals.”

The reflex bag is available in three versions, including the Pro Elite, which is designed for highly experienced athletes, and the Elite Hybrid, which is designed for advanced users and larger athletes. Lastly, the Amateur Debut is a version that is designed for developing athletes, children and persons of smaller body frames.

About Fierce Reflex 
Fierce Reflex is a boxing and martial arts equipment brand that is committed to quality, excellence and family values. The company was founded by Henry and Lisa Garcia out of a need to develop quality, industrial-strength products that could help their sons develop into outstanding professional boxers.

For more information, visit www.fiercereflex.com. Follow Fierce Reflex on Instagram at @FierceReflexOfficial and like us on Facebook at Fierce Reflex Bag.

