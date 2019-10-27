At least 67 Iraqis were killed and hundreds wounded in two days of protests over the weekend, as demonstrators clashed with security forces and militia groups in a second wave of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government this month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chile´s embattled Pinera promises cabinet shake-up to quell mass protests - October 26, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales vows second-round vote if fraud found in election, threatens siege of cities - October 26, 2019
- Fifteen killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare for second day - October 26, 2019