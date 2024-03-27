A divided appeals court said in a late-night ruling that a controversial Texas immigration law cannot go into effect as the state appeals a ruling that blocked it.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the 2-1 ruling regarding Senate Bill 4 on Tuesday night, just a week after it had previously blocked the law, which – if enforced – would allow law enforcement in Texas to arrest suspected illegal immigrants and allow state judges to deport them. The court noted that this tends
