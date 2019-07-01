Fifth Third and Fantini Launch Distributed Gaming Report

Dover, DE, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fifth Third Bank and Fantini Research released the inaugural edition of the quarterly Distributed Gaming Report, the first and only report that provides data and analysis on this growing gaming phenomenon.

The report is a proprietary source of insight for investors and gaming executives on distributed gaming, outlining operations in the seven states with substantial regulated markets.

Fifth-Third and Fantini publish the report at a time when information on distributed gaming is more actionable and relevant than ever, as the growing phenomenon has reached more than 30,000 slots machines in Illinois, was recently legalized in Pennsylvania and as public companies like Penn National, Boyd Gaming and Golden Entertainment have become slot route operators.

Among the information provided in the report:

• Revenues, number of machines and locations in various states.

• Information on publicly-listed operators.

• The latest legislation related to distributed gaming and potential expansion analysis.

• In-depth data on operations in Illinois including estimated EBITDA by operator.

The report can be purchased for special inaugural rates of just $1,000 for the opening edition or $2,000 for the first full year subscription. In addition to the quarterly report, a deep-dive look at Illinois is available monthly. A package of both the quarterly and monthly Illinois data is available for just $2,500 annually.

Subscription inquiries can be directed to Fantini Research Marketing Specialist Alex Capitle at [email protected] or at 302-730-3793.

ABOUT FANTINI RESEARCH

Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report, a monthly compilation and analysis of US gaming revenues and trends; and, in partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERSFANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance. For additional information, call Associate Publisher Ashley Diem at 302-730-3793 or email [email protected] .



ABOUT FIFTH THIRD GAMING, LODGING & LEISURE

Fifth Third is an experienced provider of corporate and investment banking advisory solutions to the Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Industries. Our diversified client base includes Global Gaming Operators, Regional Gaming Operators, Native American Gaming, Hospitality Companies, Cruise Lines, Theme Parks, Fitness Companies and Specialty Entertainment Companies. Leading our team are bankers who have a combined 25 years of capital markets experience and long-standing relationships across the industry. Additional information regarding Fifth Third’s Gaming, Lodging & Leisure group can be obtained by contacting Knight Kieffer at 704-808-5051 or [email protected] .

CONTACT: Ashley Diem Associate Publisher Fantini Research [email protected] 302-730-3793