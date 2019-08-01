Fifth Third and Fantini Release Illinois Distributed Gaming Report

Dover, DE, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fifth Third Bank and Fantini Research released the first monthly edition of the Illinois Distributed Gaming Report.

The monthly deep-dive into Illinois’ distributed gaming market is a supplement to the recently launched quarterly Fifth Third and Fantini Distributed Gaming Report – the first and only report that provides national data and analysis on this growing gaming phenomenon.

Both the monthly Illinois report and the quarterly US outlook are proprietary sources of insight for investors and gaming executives.

The Illinois Distributed Gaming Report breaks down of revenue and estimated EBITDA by operator, market shares and estimated effect on traditional casino operators.

This new service comes at a time when information on distributed gaming is more actionable than ever as the growing phenomenon now exceeds 32,000 slots machines in Illinois, generating more revenue than the state’s casinos, and as new legislation allows it to expand even more.

The monthly Illinois report is available by annual subscription for $1,000 annually or can be included with the US quarterly report for $2,500 a year. Single copies are $350.

Subscription inquiries can be directed to Alex Capitle at [email protected] or at 302-730-3793.

