FIFTY MISSION CAPITAL INTRODUCES NEXTGEN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR MULTIFAMILY AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

Technology aims to transform industry by simplifying and optimizing management while delighting residents and owners.

Phoenix, Ariz., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fifty Mission Capital announced the formation of 100th Meridian Corp., a partnership focused on infusing technology into real estate, improving apartment communities and increasing property values.

Leading 100th Meridian is Mark Vange who is known as a thought leader in technology and innovation. He is an authority on Blockchain and Distributed Ledger technologies and has been at the helm of numerous companies and teams, including in the role of CTO of Electronic Arts (EA) Interactive guiding over 2500 technologists around the clock and around the world. 100th Meridian will focus on integrating the numerous disparate systems in the property management business while infusing the connected, mobile app experience apartment living and ownership for a delightful experience for residents and cost savings for property owners.

Fifty Mission Capital Co-Founder and Co-CEO Peter Anadranistakis states, “As an owner, an investment manager and asset manager of a large multifamily portfolio, we know it is incredibly important to integrate new innovative smart technology at our properties to delight our clients and reduce expenses for our owners. Our cutting-edge technology will differentiate ourselves from any competitor in the industry. Our goal is to implement our technology into our existing portfolio properties and partner and acquire management companies in core growth markets like Texas and Arizona. Fifty Mission Capital is focused on transforming the multifamily and property management landscape through technology.”

100th Meridian President Mark Vange adds, “The 100th Meridian technology platform will infuse technology into real estate by bringing the simple experiences modern users expect through the use of the most advanced technologies including distributed ledger and artificial intelligence. We are advancing an industry that has had limited focus on creating leverage through the adoption of new technologies and we are implementing innovation in every aspect of the business for the benefit of clients, residents, investors and parent company employees.”

100th Meridian is dedicated to bringing it’s App Living© concept to property management, improving asset management and energy management to create a joyful residence experience all integrated in one platform for ease of use and efficiency.

“It is purpose-built,” Vange adds, “to simplify, optimize and delight investors and residents.”

ABOUT FIFTY MISSION CAPITAL:

Since 2019, Fifty Mission Capital has infused innovation, thought leadership and award winning executives in a high energy, ethically focused real estate private equity firm. Headquartered at The Market Street in DC Ranch area of Scottsdale, Arizona, Fifty Mission Capital focuses on infusing technology in real estate for the betterment of their residents, their investors and the positive impact it can make on the world. Revolutionizing the multi-family and apartment community experience for residents and investors is a passion for all who work and interact with the company. FMC has over 1100 apartment units in two states with growth on the horizon despite the challenging times this global pandemic brings. Now more than ever, the world needs conscious capitalism by infusing technology into real estate. For fans of the band “The Tragically Hip” yes, the company is an ode to one of their songs Fifty Mission Cap. For a free T-Shirt, send an email to Eva communicating “It’s my Fifty Mission Capital (shirt). I worked it in, I worked it in to look like that.”

