Fifty Year Anniversary for Berger Kahn Celebrates Unique Law Firm

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berger Kahn’s 50-year anniversary celebrates a law firm with a uniquely positive spirit, practicing in the areas of insurance coverage and litigation, business litigation, labor and employment, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and subrogation.

“We are 50-years young and counting,” says Managing Partner Craig Simon, who has worked at Berger Kahn his entire professional career, having begun as a law clerk prior to completion of law school and staying with the firm for many decades.

Berger Kahn opened its current Orange County headquarters when partners Craig Simon and Sherman Spitz moved from the firm’s Los Angeles office, expanding the practice and remaining committed to exceptional legal work.

Berger Kahn will celebrate its 50-year anniversary in January 2020, with esteemed accomplishments including:

Named a “Best Law Firm” four consecutive years by Best Lawyers

Multiple shareholders named to the Best Lawyers list, an honor celebrated by only 3% of the Bar

All shareholders, Craig Simon, Sherman Spitz, Teresa Ponder, Stephan Cohn, and David Ezra, recognized to Super Lawyers “Top Lists.”

Roberta Winston named Defense Attorney of the Year

Erin Mindoro Ezra recognized to Super Lawyers Rising Stars “Up-and-Coming” lists.

Craig Simon, Sherman Spitz and David Ezra designated Lifetime Achievement members to the “America’s Top 100 Attorneys” list, given to only the top 1% of attorneys.

Giving back to the community including events for the Second Harvest Food Bank, Project Youth Orange County Bar Foundation, Public Law Center, Laguna Playhouse, and Center for Child Abuse Prevention

Very few firms can claim similar longevity and dedication to the community and Berger Kahn is proud that the same core group of attorneys and staff have created a legal family that continues to grow together.

ABOUT BERGER KAHN: Berger Kahn, A Law Corporation, is a California-based law firm celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, with practice areas including insurance coverage and litigation, business litigation, labor and employment, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and subrogation. The firm is located in Irvine and San Diego but serves matters statewide including in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County, as well as in Arizona and Texas. www.bergerkahn.com https://www.facebook.com/BergerKahnLaw/ https://twitter.com/BergerKahnLaw