FIGEAC AÉRO TO MEET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS DURING THE EUROPEAN LARGE & MIDCAP EVENT TO BE HELD IN PARIS, ON OCTOBER 4 & 5, 2017

Figeac, 2 October 2017
FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announced participation to the 17th edition of European Large & Midcap Event, a conference dedicated to meetings between European listed companies and institutional investors, to be held in Paris Palais Brongniart, on October 4 & 5, 2017.
This event will be the occasion for investors to meet FIGEAC AÉRO and learn more about the Company, its latest developments and its strategic outlook.
ABOUT FIGEAC AERO
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specializes in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 3,000 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2017, the Group reported annual revenue of €325 million.
