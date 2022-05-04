File Sharing Software Market Predicted to Garner USD 4.12 Billion at a CAGR of 8.24% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Advanced B2B Secure File Sharing Software is the Latest Trend in the Market

New York US, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — File Sharing Software Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “File Sharing Software Market” information by Type, by End-user, by Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 4.12 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.24% by 2030.

File Sharing Software Market Scope:

The global file sharing software market has emerged as a growing space. The market is driven by the proliferation of cloud-based services and the increasing number of organizations moving towards cloud deployment to ease file accessing and sharing processes across different platforms and locations. Augmented uptake of cloud-based file sharing drives the market, allowing the market to garner increasing traction on the global platform.

While most enterprises, both large and medium, prefer cloud-based file-sharing platforms, individual users, although on a lower scale, prefer to use cloud-based file-sharing software. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the market is booming and expected to garner fabulous accruals during the next few years.

Dominant Key Players on File Sharing Software Market Covered are:

MyWorkDrive

Open Text

Citrix Systems

Syncplicity

Google

VMware

SS&C Intralinks

Thomson Reuters

Blackberry

Dropbox

SugarSync

Accellion

Acronis

Egnyte

Box

Microsoft

IBM

Thru

File sharing software facilitates a platform for distributing files like documents, images, video, and audio/digital media from different sources through methods like system-based links, portable storage devices, server-based, cloud-based, and much more. Also, the growing use of file sharing solutions that can keep extensive track records to address customers’ challenges in rapidly scaling media libraries and sharing content between remote sites influences the market value.

File Sharing Software Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Rising BPOs (Business Process Outsourcing) & KPOs (Knowledge Process Outsourcing) industries provide developing countries with more opportunities to grow & evolve. In turn, augmenting the demand for this software pervasively, increasing its uptake worldwide.

Also, factors such as growing machine technologies and the market proliferation of smart devices like computers and smartphones increase the market size. However, the industry that makes the most of this S/w for the convenience of various file sharing is the media & entertainment industry.

Owing to its wide requirement, the entertainment industry provides a large impetus to the market growth. On the flip side, high costs associated with the installation of file-sharing software are major factors posing challenges to the market growth. The AI approach offering technological tools for tapping into the power and complexity has changed the way this software was designed.

Nevertheless, technological advancements transpired in this field, such as the emergence of AI (Artificial Intelligence). File sharing software is also useful in the healthcare sector, providing them with unique and effective solutions through which healthcare professionals communicate more effectively, identify crucial data, and push the boundaries of health care forward, all simultaneously saving an enormous amount of time.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

This market is segmented into components, deployment modes, end-users, verticals, and regions. The component segment comprises solutions (standalone file-sharing software, integrated software, others) and services (managed services, professional services, integration & deployment, training & support, others). The deployment mode segment comprises cloud and on-premise.

The end-user segment comprises small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The vertical segment comprises medical, media & entertainment, banking, government, health, public sectors, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Americas, Middle East &Africa, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World. Cloud-based services account for the largest deployment mode segment, witnessing extensive uptake by enterprises and individuals.

Peer to peer sharing segment type is also expected to perceive a significant increase owing to the benefit of the file sharing over a network that adds a level of security to the sharing. Large enterprises and SMEs are expected to demonstrate fabulous growth due to cloud services. Also, increased demand for compact hardware with increased storage capabilities drives the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the dominating market for file sharing software from a geographical perspective. The presence of numerous matured and small key players accounting for a substantial market share impacts the market growth positively. The US and Canada account for major shares in the regional market. Also, the early adoption and constant innovations by the organizations in US and Canada substantiate the region’s market shares.

The file sharing software market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The market rise mainly attributes to the increasing number of businesses and the growing uptake of the software to improve business productivity and efficiency. Besides, the APAC is a home for BPO services, catering to many non-English spoken economies/regions as well.

This, as a result, foster fosters the growth of file sharing software in the regional market. Additionally, technological advancements and various dynamic & diversified international organizations, alongside the domestic organizations in the region, foster the market value in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global file sharing software market appears fiercely competitive & fragmented due to the presence of several large & small key players and the new entrants accounting for a substantial market share. These market players try to gain a competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, and product & technology launches. They invest substantially in R&D to develop a technology that is completely on a different level compared to their competition.

For instance, on March 25, 2022, AXEL, a leading technology company optimizing data privacy & security through its unique enterprise software solutions, announced the availability of its AXEL Go app, a secure cloud-based file sharing solution for legal professionals, through Clio, a leading global provider of legal technology. Clio’s users can collect and share files of any size within the Clio platform using the secure file sharing and transfer software – AXEL Go.

