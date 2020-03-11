FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of TUFN

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded company.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of Tufin securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about April 11, 2019

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-tufn/

Shareholders who purchased shares in this company are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.