FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EB, NTNX, AAPL and INVVY

CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB)
Investors Affected: Purchasers of shares (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering; and/or (b) between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Eventbrite, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/eventbrite-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTNX)
Investors Affected: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Nutanix, Inc. The complaint concerns whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins.  On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts’ expectations. Management acknowledged that “inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring” were the reasons for the weak guidance. On this news, Nutanix’s share price fell from $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a closing price of $33.70 on March 1, 2019.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/nutanix-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Apple Inc. (NASDAQGS: AAPL)
Investors Affected: November 2, 2018 – January 2, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Apple Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing power in greater China, one of Apple’s most important growth markets; (b) the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones rather than purchasing new iPhones was negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; (d) unit sales for iPhone and other hardware was relevant to investors and the Company’s financial performance, and the decision to withhold such unit sales was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company’s flagship product; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis in fact when issuing the Company’s revenue outlook for the first quarter 2019 and/or making the related statements concerning demand for its products, as Apple’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/apple-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)
Investors Affected: March 10, 2015 – April 9, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Indivior PLC. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/indivior-plc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967

