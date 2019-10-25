Breaking News
Filippini Wealth Management, Inc. Announces New Santa Barbara Office

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Filippini Wealth Management, Inc., an independent and family-owned wealth management group with multiple locations is pleased to announce that it has moved its Montecito office to 319 E. Carrillo Street, Suite 201 in Santa Barbara. This move provides the group the space needed to continue growing while further serving the needs of its community.

As a multifaceted group, Filippini Wealth Management, Inc. continues to adapt to today’s climate. After fully understanding each client’s unique goals, the group works to create effective, custom plans that take into account each client’s individual short-term and long-term needs. Every plan is thoroughly reviewed with an extreme level of attention to ensure that clients understand their available options.

Filippini Wealth Management, Inc.’s President Ian Filippini – maintains over 18 years of experience in wealth management. Ian Filippini wears multiple hats so that he can provide each of his clients with a full array of financial services including investments*, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance and real estate.

“I am very excited about our new Santa Barbara office! The new office provides our group the ability to continue working directly within Santa Barbara’s thriving community,” said President, Ian Filippini. “I look forward to working with clients in Santa Barbara and our other locations for many years to come.”

About Filippini Wealth Management, Inc.

With offices in Santa Barbara, CA and Westlake Village CA, Filippini Wealth Management, Inc. is a family-owned wealth management group. The diverse background of the individuals at Filippini Wealth Management, Inc. provides clients with unique “big picture” strategies that connect all aspects of a client’s life including investments*, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance and real estate.

*Filippini Investment Advisory is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein.

