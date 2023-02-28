Growing Industrial Manufacturing to Pave the Way for the Film Adhesives Market to Grow during the Assessment Period

Rockville, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the basis of analysis by Fact.MR, the global film adhesives market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period of 2023–2033 and reach a valuation of USD 1.3 billion in 2033.

With the growing manufacturing activities, especially manufacturing of aircraft, automotive, machines, robots, and others require adhesives to effectively bond internal or integrated parts of finished products to ensure the appropriate functioning of the product and its durability. Further, the growing use of adhesives in mushrooming automotive industry is likely to drive the film adhesives market during the forecast period.

The principal advantages of adhesives in the automotive industry are design flexibility and the joining of dissimilar or new materials, and others. Such factors drive film adhesives demand in automotive as well as other industries as well such as aerospace, electronics, and others.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Film adhesives market was valued at US$ 1.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2033

in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of and reach a valuation of by the end of 2033 Electrical & electronic is expected to create more than 1/3rd of the global share in the film adhesives market

of the global share in the film adhesives market In the global film adhesives market, East Asia is estimated to account for 25.7% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2023–2033

during the forecast period 2023–2033 Prominent film adhesives market players include Arkema Group, Solvay S.A., GLUETEX GmbH, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and 3M Company

India, Australia, and South Korea are promising markets for the growth of the film adhesives

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers are inclined towards establishing long-term trade relations with suppliers and end-users to survive during unfavourable trade situations. Further, innovative product development and pricing remain the go-to strategies to remain competitive in the market with the high competition at each level. Adoption of the digital platform to enhance global presence and customer base enable manufacturers to gain high-profit margins.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are adopting price optimization as a key strategy to curb the demand pool during the assessment period. Further, new entrants are likely to witness high competition from well-established market players and stringent government regulations regarding chemicals and production-related emissions to challenge new entrants to penetrate the market.

The market players are investing in research and development to develop innovative products to cater to the needs of consumers.

For instance:

In June 2021, Henkel AG launched a two-part epoxy adhesive named, Loctite EA 9365FST, which reinforces and bonds thermoset and thermoplastic substrates for use in aircraft interiors.

In February 2021, Axiom Materials Inc. unveiled CerFaceTM AX-8810, a surfacing film designed to enhance the outer finish of ultra-high temperature CMC components for aerospace and industrial applications.

Key Companies Profiled

Arkema Group

Solvay S.A.

GLUETEX GmbH

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Segmentation of Film Adhesives Industry Research

By Resin: Epoxy Cyanate Ester Acrylic Other

By End–Use Industry: Electricals & Electronics Aerospace Automotive & Transportation Consumer Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Film Adhesives Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Film Adhesives Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Film Adhesives market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Film Adhesives Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the film adhesives market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the resin (epoxy, cyanate ester, acrylic, other), end-use industry (electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive & transportation, consumer, and others), and across prominent regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

