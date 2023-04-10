Film Capacitor Market to increase in the demand and Subsequently the adoption of EVs and HEVs

New York, US, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Film Capacitor Market Research Report: By Type, Application, End-User, and Region – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 5.1 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 3.1% during the assessment timeframe.

According to Market Research Future, the global film capacitor market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period (2022-2030), driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the growth of the electronic and electrical industry.

Key Players:

The major players in the film capacitor market include.

AVX Corporation

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

KEMET Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

TDK Corporation

WIMA GmbH & Co. KG

Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd.

Custom Electronics, Inc.

Electro Technik Industries.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030 Key Market Opportunities The surge in demand for nanolayer film capacitors Key Market Drivers Higher demand for film capacitors in consumer electronics component the rise in demand for high-temperature film capacitors

Drivers:

The primary drivers of the film capacitor market include the increasing demand for energy storage systems, the rising use of renewable energy sources, and the growing need for electrical and electronic devices in various sectors, such as automotive, industrial, and aerospace. Additionally, the increasing demand for high-performance capacitors in medical devices and electronic gadgets, such as smartphones and laptops, is expected to drive the market growth.

Challenges:

One of the major challenges facing the film capacitor market is the high cost of raw materials. Another significant challenge is the increasing competition from substitutes, such as ceramic and electrolytic capacitors. Moreover, the need for frequent replacements due to the wear and tear of capacitors is also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global film capacitor market is segmented based on type, voltage, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into polyester film capacitors, polypropylene film capacitors, and others. Based on voltage, the market is segmented into low voltage and high voltage. Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global film capacitor market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the presence of several key manufacturers and the increasing demand for energy storage systems and electronic gadgets in the region.

Industry Trends:

The film capacitor market is witnessing several trends, such as the increasing adoption of energy storage systems, the development of smart grids, and the growing use of electric vehicles. Additionally, the market is also witnessing the development of advanced capacitors, such as polymer capacitors, which offer better performance and longer lifetimes.

Competitive analysis of Fill Capacitor Market

Competitive analysis of the film capacitor market reveals a highly competitive landscape characterized by the presence of several major players operating in the industry. These players are focusing on developing innovative products, adopting mergers and acquisitions strategies, and expanding their distribution networks to strengthen their market positions.

Some of the key players operating in the film capacitor market include AVX Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., KEMET Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Nichicon Corporation, Wima GmbH & Co. KG, and EPCOS AG.

These players are competing on the basis of product innovation, quality, pricing, and distribution network. In addition, the market players are investing heavily in research and development activities to introduce advanced film capacitors, which are more efficient and reliable.

Moreover, players are focusing on expanding their distribution networks to increase their market reach and cater to the growing demand for film capacitors across different regions. For instance, in August 2021, KEMET Corporation announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with TTI, Inc., a global distributor of electronic components.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the film capacitor market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for high-performance capacitors and the emergence of new players in the market.

Recent Developments:

In February 2021, KEMET Corporation announced the launch of its new range of film capacitors, which are specifically designed for electric vehicle (EV) applications. These capacitors offer high power density, low inductance, and low equivalent series resistance (ESR), which are critical for EV applications.

Opportunities:

The growing demand for electric vehicles and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources are expected to create several opportunities for the film capacitor market in the future. Additionally, the development of advanced capacitors, such as hybrid capacitors, is expected to drive the growth of the market. The use of film capacitors in the medical sector is also expected to provide several opportunities for market growth.

