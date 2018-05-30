Film producer Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape: Manhattan prosecutor

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement on Wednesday.
