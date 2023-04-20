Alum and Student from Top Film, Media, and Performing Arts College to Showcase Films at the Largest Gold Coast Festival for the Third Consecutive Year.

Gold Coast, Australia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Film Academy Australia is proud to announce that an alum and student from its Australia’s Gold Coast Campus are headed to the 2023 Gold Coast Film Festival.

This year, from 19 – 30 April 2023, Diploma of Screen and Media in Filmmaking alum Alex Free was selected as a finalist for the Gold Coast Film Festival Emerge! This film category showcases student short films that compete for best short, screenplay, and cinematography.

Alex Free’s graduate film Things that are Beautiful and Transient follows the story of a young man who accepts the help of an unlikely guide in order to capture a photograph of a rare and fleeting sight. The alum’s film will be screened on 26 April 2023.

Alongside Free’s film will be Diploma of Screen and Media in Filmmaking student Mariam Hassan’s screening as part of the Gold Coast Film Festival’s ‘SIPFEST: Shorts In Paradise.’ Hassan’s short film Choice follows the story of a woman who loses her husband in Iran during a protest against the oppression of women. Hassan’s Choice was her montage film project during her studies at New York Film Academy Australia, now headed to compete in an international competition.

The segment of the festival SIPFEST is the premiere Gold Coast short film festival competition. The festival showcases 14 finalists worldwide, including various performances, presentations, and awards, all completely free of charge. Hassan’s film will screen on 29 April 2023.

“NYFA Australia’s talented alumni and students continue to amaze and inspire our community. Both Alex and Mariam’s films are testaments to their talent, hard work, and foundation in their education in filmmaking, provided by the New York Film Academy Australia’s curriculum and instructors,” says NYFA Australia CEO, Elle Bailey.

This event will mark the third year in a row where NYFA Australia alums and students compete in the festival’s many categories.

Last year, alum Stephen Osborne’s Dome House 6 had its world premiere at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) theater as part of the Gold Coast Film Festival’s official selection. In the same year, alums Anantha Krishna Raj and Jackson Fields showcased their short films DIG and The Driver as part of the festival’s EMERGE! program.

You can view all upcoming films and events happening as part of the 2023 Gold Coast Film Festival on their website.

About New York Film Academy Australia

New York Film Academy Australia (“NYFA Australia”) is an extension of NYFA, housing a campus on the Gold Coast in the heart of the Australian film industry. It is the only film school in the Southern Hemisphere that has a unique partnership with the world-famous Warner Bros Movie World where students film projects on the backlot, right next door to Village Roadshow Studios (“VRS”). VRS offers production studios for many Hollywood Blockbusters including “Aquaman,” “San Andreas,” “Unbroken,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “The Shallows,” “Kong: Skull Island,” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” among many others.

To learn more about NYFA Australia, the college of film and acting, visit nyfa.edu.au.

All programs and workshops are solely owned and operated by the New York Film Academy Australia and are not affiliated with Warner Bros Movie World or Village Roadshow Studios.

