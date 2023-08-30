WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software provider, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Filters Fast, the number one filtration retailer in the United States.

Filters Fast will leverage Bridgeline’s HawkSearch AI software to power their search and recommendations engine to grow their revenue strategy. The company selected HawkSearch above other site search tools after recognizing its superior reporting capabilities and seamless integration. HawkSearch, with its RapidUI implementation method, was able to fulfill Filters Fast’s requirements and integrate seamlessly into their custom platform.

Based in North Carolina, Filters Fast is the leading online retailer for filtration products in the U.S., offering an extensive catalog of filtration solutions for both household solutions and commercial-grade filtration systems. HawkSearch powers search for other eCommerce leaders with expansive online catalogs such as Berlin Packaging, Misumi USA, and Packard, Inc.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, stated, “Filters Fast has showcased remarkable growth, underpinned by their expansive, high-quality product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Our partnership serves as a milestone in their ongoing eCommerce strategy, and we’re delighted to play a role in their revenue growth.”

