Breaking News
Home / Top News / Finacity Facilitates MXN$750 Million Consumer Loan Securitization Program for Crédito Real

Finacity Facilitates MXN$750 Million Consumer Loan Securitization Program for Crédito Real

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully facilitated a MXN$750 million consumer loan securitization program of Crédito Real, S.A. B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. (“Crédito Real”). The securitization was placed in the Mexican capital markets (CREL19CB) with a five-year tenor that will be secured by a portfolio of consumer loans that are deducted from the pensions and retirees of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (“IMSS”). The securitization has been assigned local AAA ratings by Fitch México, S.A. de C.V and HR Ratings de México, S.A. de C.V. Finacity acted as structuring agent and will serve as Master Servicer responsible for all ongoing program administration and reporting.

“This is the third securitization in the last three years that we have placed in the Mexican capital markets with the invaluable support of Finacity. Our securitization program has become an important funding source that has allowed us to become a frequent issuer in the Mexican capital markets and to continue to diversify our funding needs and to give us access to long term funding in local currency,” said Claudia Jolly, Treasurer for Crédito Real.

“The transaction was very well received by the Mexican capital markets by pricing at 10 basis points below the low end of the range and being over 1.2x oversubscribed. This is a clear testament to the strength of the structure and of Crédito Real as originator. The track record of reporting provided by Finacity gives transparency to the transaction and comfort to the market that someone of the caliber of Finacity is monitoring the portfolio on a daily basis to make sure it is complying with the eligibility criteria and designated levels of collateralization required by the investors and rating agencies,” continued Jolly.

About Crédito Real

Crédito Real was founded in 1993 and since then it has become one of the leading providers of all types of consumer loans in Mexico with over MXN$41 billion in loans and coverage in Mexico, Central America and the USA. For more information, please visit www.creal.mx.

About Finacity Corporation

Finacity Corporation specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, state-of-the-art servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of approximately $100 billion of receivables annually. With resources in the USA, Europe and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 175 countries. For more information on our company, please visit www.finacity.com.

Finacity is part of the Greensill family of companies.

About Greensill

Greensill is a leading provider of working capital finance for companies globally. Founded in 2011, Greensill provides businesses with alternative sources of funding, allowing them to provide suppliers with the opportunity for faster payment, while at the same time preserving their own capital position. The company is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides Working Capital Finance facilities to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The company owns Greensill Bank, which was founded in Bremen, Germany in 1927, has a suite of proprietary Supply Chain Finance Funds run by world leading fund management organisations, acquired Finacity in June 2019, and works with dozens of institutional investors that together provide stable funding. Greensill will provide more than $150 billion of financing by end of 2019 to more than 8 million customers and suppliers across more than 165 countries. For further information, please visit greensill.com.

For more information, please contact:

Antonio Villa, Managing Director
Tel: (203) 428-3510
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.