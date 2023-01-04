STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Company, (“Finacity”) successfully assisted in the extension and renewal of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (“CEMEX”) existing MXN 1.8 billion receivables securitization program in Mexico extending the program for 1.5 more years. Finacity provided analytic support and advisory services. Finacity serves as the ongoing Administrator for the program.

About CEMEX

CEMEX is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain, and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

