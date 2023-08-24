CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX and STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, (“Finacity”) announced that it has successfully facilitated a USD 50 million receivables securitization program for Switzerland and US-based Kudelski S.A. (“Kudelski”). The transaction allows for a senior tranche funded by a German based bank, as well as an investment from Finacity Asset Management in the intermediate subordinated loan to achieve off-balance sheet treatment under IFRS. The transaction includes trade receivables originated by certain subsidiaries of Kudelski in the United States of America and Switzerland. Finacity acted as the structuring agent providing structuring and execution support and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.

Mauro Saladini, Kudelski Group’s Chief Financial Officer, stated: “We are pleased to announce the launch of a new securitization program, which seamlessly aligns with our Group’s financing strategy. This program establishes a new facility that provides the Group with additional liquidity, thereby supporting and accelerating the growth of our expanding businesses.”

About Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of over US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

