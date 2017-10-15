Final assault starts on Syria’s Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit

AIN ISSA, Syria (Reuters) – U.S.-backed militias said they had launched their final assault on Syria’s Raqqa on Sunday after a convoy of Islamic State fighters left the city, leaving only a hardcore of jihadists to mount a last stand.
