Breaking News
Home / Top News / FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE:  Kaskela Law LLC Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of Important July 15, 2019 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit – XENT

FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE:  Kaskela Law LLC Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of Important July 15, 2019 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit – XENT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XENT) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Intersect’s shares during the Class Period may, no later than July 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  

Intersect investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at [email protected], to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/intersect-ent-inc/.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Intersect issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose: (i) that the Company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (ii) that, as a result, the Company’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (iv) that physicians were less likely to adopt the Company’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; and (iv) that the Company would increase staffing to address these issues.

On May 6, 2019, Intersect reported a quarterly loss of $10.8 million, lowered its revenue guidance for fiscal 2019, and disclosed that that its long-time Chief Executive Officer would be resigning.  Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $8.05 per share, or nearly 25% in value, to close on May 7, 2019 at $25.10 per share.

Intersect investors who suffered a loss investing in the Company’s securities are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC prior to the July 15, 2019 deadline to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.