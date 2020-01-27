Final Program Announced For The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute Next Month In Clearwater Beach

Gettysburg, Pa, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, that will return to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida from February 12-14, 2020. The institute is designed to provide executive teams with the performance management tools needed to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market and is focused on performance management for long-term sustainability.

Keynote speakers include:

Tonya Copeland, Vice President, I/DD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealth Care

Julia Brillhart, RN, MSN, Vice President, Operations, Magellan Complete Care

John Selig, Vice President, Optum Public Sector

The Institute will feature many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:

Annette Lusko, D.O., Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Community Bridges, Inc

Ashley Sandoval, Associate CEO, Emergence Health Network

Cathy Lipton, M.D., CMD, National Medical Director, Institutional Programs, Optum

Debra Nussbaum, Ph.D., LCSW, Senior Director, Behavioral Product, Optum

Dianne Shaffer, LMSW, Director of Systems Development, Integrated Services of Kalamazoo

Dimitrios Cavathas, LCSW-C, Chief Executive Officer, Lower Shore Clinic

Donald Parker, LCSW, President, Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic

Dyann Roth, President & Chief Executive Officer, Inglis

Erin Boyd, Behavioral Network Strategy, Solutions & Program Director, Cigna

James Stewart, President & CEO, Grafton Integrated Health Network & Advisory Board Member, OPEN MINDS

Jason Willetts, President, Willetts Technology, Inc

Joel Hornberger, MHS, Chief Strategy Officer, National Training and Consulting Director, Cherokee Health Systems

John Stupak, Chairman, Sequel Youth & Family Services

Katie Morrow, Vice President of Compliance, Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Kevin Sullivan, Director of Client Solutions, Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Kristen D. Daugherty, LISW, LCSW, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Emergence Health Network

Lisa Kay, Clinical Program Manager, Cigna

Marianne Birmingham, MS, CMUP, Regional Director of Compliance & Quality, Sequel Youth & Family Services

Melissa Nichols, MHA, SVP, Network Performance & Planning, Beacon Health Options

Michael Lawton, Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida

Pablo McCabe, LCSW, Director, National & Strategic Accounts Team, Hazelden Betty Ford

Sarah Green, RN, BSN, MBA, HCS-D, COS-D, Senior Integrated Healthcare Specialist, Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health

Susanna Kramer, MA, Director of Performance Evaluation, Community Behavioral Health

Tine Hansen-Turton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Woods Services, Inc.

Vanessa R. Lane, MBA, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management/ Data Analytics, Grafton Integrated Health Network

A complete list of speakers and faculty members are available online at https://performance.openminds.com/faculty/. A current institute attendee list can be found online at https://performance.openminds.com/who-attends/.

Sessions include:

Announcement Of The Results From The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Executive Survey: Where Are We On The Road To Value?

Improving Care: Engaging Communities & Providers Is Key To Success In The Complex Consumer Market

Bridging The Gap Between Mind & Body Through Integrated Technology – Sponsored by Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Thought Leader Discussion Session With Tonya Copeland, Vice President, I/DD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealth Care

Workforce Innovation In A Complicated Market: Using Technology To Augment Staff & Increase Clinical Effectiveness

Tech Budgeting For Integrated Care & Value-Based Reimbursement – Sponsored by Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

What Does It Take To Be A Center Of Excellence? The Changing Market Role For Specialty Provider Organizations

Rethinking Revenue Cycle Management: How To Optimize Operations For A Value-Driven World

Bridging The Gap Between Employee Experience & Financial Sustainability – Sponsored by DATIS HR Cloud

The ABC’s Of Reporting: The Value Of Reporting To Multiple Payers Simultaneously – Sponsored by Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Population Health Management For The Complex Consumer Market: How To Utilize Data To Coordinate Services Across The Care Continuum

Key Performance Indicators For Value-Based Care: How To Use Performance Metrics To Build A Value Proposition For Health Plans

The Payer Perspective: An OPEN MINDS Forum On The Performance Management Metrics That Health Plans Are Looking For From Providers

New Models For Complex Consumers: The Role Of Vertical/Specialty Consumer Health Plans

The Future Of Residential Treatment: How Technology & Innovative Program Models Are Redefining Service Delivery Models

The Integration Imperative: What You Need To Know & Do To Remain Relevant

The final agenda is available at https://performance.openminds.com/agenda/.

As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will be holding a new executive summit –The OPEN MINDS Integration Summit: New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration. Two seminars will also be held during the Institute:

How To Develop A Strategic Plan: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Strategy, Portfolio Management, & Scenario-Based Planning

How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans

Secure your registration now for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute and the executive seminars and summits with an all-access registration pass.

To learn more about OPEN MINDS Institutes, visit the Executive Education page on our website.

