WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congressional Republicans’ final tax legislation proposes cutting taxes as expected for businesses, the wealthy and some middle-class Americans, according to a summary seen by Reuters on Friday, with decisive votes expected next week in a critical moment for the party and President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Final Republican tax bill slashes U.S. corporate rate: summary - December 15, 2017
- Leading U.S. antitrust senator urges hearing on Disney, Fox deal - December 15, 2017
- Myanmar faces mounting calls for release of Reuters journalists - December 15, 2017