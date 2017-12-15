Final Republican tax bill slashes U.S. corporate rate, voting next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congressional Republicans on Friday unveiled the final version of their dramatic U.S. tax overhaul – debt-financed cuts for businesses, the wealthy and some middle-class Americans – and picked up crucial support from two wavering senators ahead of planned votes by lawmakers early next week.
