FINAL RESULTS OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED’S TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES IN AFFECTO PLC

Further to its voluntary recommended public tender offer, CGI Nordic Investments Limited (the “Offeror”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Group Inc. (“CGI”), purchased on 6 October 2017 approximately 94.79 percent of the issued and outstanding shares in Affecto Plc (“Affecto”) that are not owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries (the “Tender Offer”). The subsequent offer period of the Tender Offer (the “Subsequent Offer Period”) commenced on 3 October 2017 and expired on 17 October 2017.

According to the final results of the Subsequent Offer Period, the shares tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period represent approximately 1.88 percent of all the shares and voting rights in Affecto (excluding shares owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries). Together with the shares tendered during the initial offer period, the shares tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period represent approximately 96.67 percent of all the shares and voting rights in Affecto (excluding shares owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries).

The settlement of the completion trades and the payment of the offer consideration for the shares tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period are intended to take place on or about 26 October 2017.

The Offeror’s intention is to acquire all the shares in Affecto. The title to over 90 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares in Affecto that are not owned by Affecto or any of its subsidiaries has been transferred to the Offeror in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. As a result, on 10 October 2017, the Offeror initiated redemption proceedings for the remaining Affecto shares under the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended).

CGI Nordic Investments Limited

Investors

Lorne Gorber

Executive Vice-President, Global Communications and Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 514-841-3355

Media

Jarkko Virtanen

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

+358 40 7593603

CGI IN THE NORDICS

With nearly 8,000 professionals in 55 offices across Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway and Sweden, CGI has a strong local presence across the Nordic IT services market. With a deep commitment to being the best in its industry across the Nordics and around the world, CGI serves as a market leader in end-to-end IT and business consulting services, solutions and outsourcing services. CGI’s Nordic operation serves thousands of clients in public and private organisations to help them achieve operational efficiencies while harnessing innovation to better serve the digital needs of their customers and citizens.

CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. Approximately 70,000 professionals serve thousands of global clients from offices and delivery centers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, leveraging a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management as well as 150 IP-based services and solutions. With annual revenue in excess of C$10 billion and an order backlog exceeding C$20 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Website: www.cgi.com

AFFECTO

Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.

