Finance Cloud Providers Emerging as Star Players in the Online Banking Service Industry, Finance Cloud Market to Soar with Dominance of US Economy, Paving the Way for Future Growth & Innovation in Financial Technology.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global finance cloud market reached US$ 36.9 billion in 2022. Demand for finance cloud stands at US$ 42 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market for finance cloud is expected to grow at an 11.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 128 billion by 2033.

The finance cloud market has grown substantially due to the increasing global emphasis on digital banking transactions. This heightened usage of remote working and digital banking is also expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. In addition, most financial institutes have had to abruptly adopt remote working in recent years, which has led to a massive hike in cloud-based infrastructure for economic affairs.

The increase in demand for operational efficiency and transparency in business processes and the need for cloud among financial companies act as a critical driving force of the global finance cloud market. In addition, the demand for cloud solutions among small and medium-sized businesses continues to grow as they present several practical benefits, such as eradicating routine upgrades, cost-cutting, and business flexibility. As a result, these factors notably contribute to the development of the global demand for financial cloud platforms. Nevertheless, situations related to data safety, protection, and more elevated investment and maintenance expenses are restraining the development of the finance cloud market.

Conversely, developing economies present significant opportunities for finance cloud companies to expand and grow their offerings, particularly in developing economies such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea. These countries are on the development threshold and require more significant financial resources. Thus, the demand for cost-effective resolutions is anticipated to provide lucrative prospects for market development. In addition, banks, financial institutions, and other financing firms are rapidly transitioning to digitalized business operations. As a result, the adoption and implementation of cloud technology have improved considerably, which is predicted to create new prospects for the market in the forthcoming years.

Financial cloud computing allows financial institutions to reduce their capital expenses. It occurs by eliminating the requirement for extensive on-premises infrastructure. Instead, businesses can pay for their resources on a monthly basis, making it possible for them to scale their computing capacity cost-effectively. This approach significantly reduces upfront costs and is driving the growth of the financial cloud market.

“With cloud-based development and testing environments, banking, financial services, and insurance institutions can quickly prototype and test ideas, speeding up their time-to-market for new offerings. Cloud-based solutions provide on-demand scalability, enabling financial organizations to manage fluctuations in customer demand and transaction volumes effectively,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director and MD at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Finance Cloud Market

The global finance cloud market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.8% with a valuation of US$ 128 billion by 2033.

The market grew at a CAGR of 14.7% in the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a share of 22.5% during the forecast period.

With a share of 21%, China is significantly driving the global market by 2033.

Japan is anticipated to secure a share of 14.5% in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Finance Cloud Market

The market for finance cloud is positively competitive with many global and regional players. The key players in the global finance cloud market are adopting strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, etc., to expand their businesses. Cloud providers are also heavily funding research and development to integrate new technologies into their offerings and design progressive derivatives.

Recent Developments in the Finance Cloud Market

In August 2023, Google partnered with Brillio to integrate generative AI into its customer experience, engineering, and data services. Financial services organizations can enhance their loan application analysis, authorize contact executives, offer adequate investment advice, and deliver more practical portfolio summaries.

In November 2021, Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced a multi-year partnership with NASDAQ. The partnership aims to build a next-generation cloud-based infrastructure for global capital markets. The goal is to create a market infrastructure that is more durable, scalable, and open to all needs. The collaboration with NASDAQ will result in a genuinely cloud-based market infrastructure.

Restraints

While the Finance Cloud Market boasts considerable potential, it is not without its challenges. Data security, compliance with regulatory requirements, and ensuring seamless integration of cloud-based financial systems into existing infrastructures are some of the hurdles that need to be overcome. Careful navigation of these challenges will be crucial to sustaining the market’s growth trajectory.

Key Segments

By Solution:

Financial Forecasting

Financial Reporting & Analysis

Security

Governance, Risk & Compliances

By Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Development:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise:

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

By Application:

Revenue Management

Wealth Management

Account Management

Customer Relationship Management

Asset Management

By End-Use:

Banking

Financial Services Insurance



Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

