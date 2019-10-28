Finance Transformation Expert David White Joins FTI Consulting

Will Lead Office of the CFO Solutions’ West Region Practice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of David White as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the West region of the Office of the CFO Solutions practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. White, who is based in Los Angeles, is an expert in finance transformation and implementing strategies to increase profitability and cash flow, reduce costs, and improve business performance. He has more than 30 years of experience working with executives across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

“As the job of CFOs continues to evolve, expanding from traditional finance and accounting processes to encompass business strategy and transformation, our experts within the Office of the CFO Solutions practice serve as trusted advisors to executives seeking dynamic solutions to the changing landscape,” said Gina Gutzeit , Practice Leader at FTI Consulting. “David is an accomplished professional, well-versed in our hands-on approach to building and implementing custom solutions for clients, and we are excited to add his expertise to our firm.”

Mr. White has considerable experience leading enterprise-wide transformations. He is a specialist in strategy and business transformation; planning and performance reporting; global business services, centers of excellence and outsourcing; cost optimization; risk management; and technology, digital and robotic process automation. His industry experience includes retail and consumer products, aviation, technology, media, transportation and healthcare.

The appointment of Mr. White comes at a critical time for finance executives. A recent survey conducted by FTI Consulting, in collaboration with CFO Research , found that 88 percent of finance leaders surveyed agreed the CFO has a substantial role in supporting operational performance across the enterprise. Additionally, 81 percent confirm their organizations’ CFOs are key partners in supporting technology strategy development as finance teams expand the tools used to assess performance metrics, cost optimization and strategic alternatives.

“Financial planning and analysis has been a key value-added role of the CFO, but building out broader enterprise management capabilities are becoming more and more critical to separate leading organizations from their peers,” Mr. White said. “The broad capabilities of FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment — business transformation, transactions and restructuring — are differentiators in the marketplace. I have known and worked with many of FTI Consulting’s experts throughout my career, and I am excited to join them as we help clients navigate the challenges facing today’s CFOs.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. White was a member of leadership team and finance practice at The Hackett Group, with responsibility for the West region. His previous experience includes leading the finance performance improvement and corporate finance practices of EY and Oliver Wyman, including helping to build Oliver Wyman’s corporate finance segment in the United States, Middle East and Asia.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 [email protected] Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545 [email protected]