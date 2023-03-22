CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Joaquin Lopez of Lopez Wealth Management has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $130 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Lincoln Investment Planning.

Based in Cranberry Township just north of Pittsburgh, Pa., Lopez is a U.S. Army Veteran who served in active duty during Operation Desert Shield. Upon his return home, he became a counselor with the PA Public School Retirement System and then joined the financial services industry, where he has spent the past 23 years building a boutique practice that specializes in helping public school educators.

“I really focus on retirement planning, account accumulation and distribution, and building portfolios to help clients with their short term and long term needs,” Lopez said. “As an independent advisor, I’ve made excellent customer service a priority.”

Looking for enhanced technology, more home office support and a broader service model to meet the evolving needs of his clients, Lopez turned to LPL for the next chapter of his business.

“At LPL, my client’s digital experiences will be greatly enhanced, especially with the mobile app that will allow them to access their account information on the go,” Lopez said. “I also value the lower-cost fee-based platforms that I now have access to in order to find the most suitable investments for my clients, who vary a great deal in account value, income and distribution needs.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “It is a pleasure to welcome Joaquin to the LPL community. We are committed to investing in robust, integrated technology capabilities designed to help advisors build successful practices and provide clients with differentiated experiences. We look forward to supporting Lopez Wealth Management for years to come.”

