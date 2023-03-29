CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Kemp Cunningham CFP®, MBA has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $125 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

Cunningham started his career in the fuel and gas industry, where he served as a CFO and regional director prior to shifting to financial services in 2012. “When I really analyzed my life and how I wanted to spend it, it became clear that my true calling was to become a financial advisor,” said Cunningham, who said his passion for wealth management stems back to his youth when he started reading “Wall Street Journal” in high school.

Over the past decade, Cunningham has grown his practice by cultivating meaningful relationships with clients and helping them understand the big picture of their financial futures. “When I come into work each day, it’s like I’m putting one brick of their path in place to help them take one more step forward on their journey to retirement,” he said.

Seeking the freedom and flexibility that comes with independence, Cunningham chose to move his business to LPL and launch his own practice, Emerald River Wealth Management, named after the street he grew up on. He is joined by Business Manager Nikki Sharp.

“Every day, I work to continue to be better and offer my clients the best experiences possible. That’s what pushed me to this move,” he said. “In order to continue to be a better financial advisor, I needed to have access to some of the most robust financial planning software, trading platforms and investments available, and I have found that at LPL.”

Cunningham, who owns his new office building, plans to eventually lease the additional space to a CPA and estate attorney. By having these professionals under the same roof, Cunningham believes his customers can more efficiently take care of all of their comprehensive financial needs.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Kemp to the LPL community and are committed to helping him deliver positive experiences for his clients. We strive to be a long-term partner to advisors, providing them with robust business support, resources and integrated capabilities designed to help them build their perfect practice, operate on their own terms and add more value to clients. Congratulations to Kemp on the launch of Emerald River Wealth Management. We look forward to supporting this team for years to come.”

