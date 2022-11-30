FCN Logo
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Capital Network (FCN) is excited to announce the launch of fincapnet.com, an emergent platform powered by MSCI Risk Analytics that is poised to transform the alternative investment capital raising process. Built for the investment community, FCN connects alternative investment managers with institutional investors, globally.
AJ Brancaccio, FCN’s CEO, on the impetus of the company, “We launched FCN to meet the demand from asset owners who are looking for analytic and risk transparency to access quality managers quickly and efficiently. FCN is that solution.”
The FCN platform enables investors to search for quality managers by analyzing three main pillars – Performance Analytics, Risk Metrics, and Media Content. Powered by MSCI, the platform is supported by industry experts in all three disciplines, helping to drive the allocation process. FCN’s team of seasoned professionals has a deep and diversified background in capital raising, risk management, alternative investing and the production of creative content. FCN’s hybrid model of a technology-powered platform combined with human capital is the future of alternative capital raising.
For more information, please visit fincapnet.com or contact FCN at sales@fincapnet.com and 646-435-1517.
