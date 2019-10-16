Financial Gravity Adds Wealth Management Executive to Company Board

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO ) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), a Fractional Family Office®, announced the addition of Mr. Gary Nemer to the Company’s Board of Directors.

From 2016 to present, Mr. Nemer has served as a Board Member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Presidential Brokerage, Inc., an investment advisory and wealth management firm. Mr. Nemer also serves on the Board of Directors of Eqis Capital Management, also an investment advisory and wealth management firm.

Financial Gravity’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Winters, stated, “Gary is a terrific addition to our board of directors.” Mr. Winters continued, “I have worked with him for many years in other organizations. His legal and financial experience will be incredibly valuable to us during the next few years.”

Mr. Nemer stated, “I am pleased to join the Board of Directors of Financial Gravity and excited to be working with Scott and his team on another great project.”

Mr. Nemer graduated from the USC Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California and is a practicing attorney in the San Francisco area.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO ) is a parent company of best of breed financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity’s mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to the clients that we serve. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.