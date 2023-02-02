WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors will host an informational webinar for Lockheed Martin employees whose Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) will vest on February 24, 2023.

The no-cost, educational webinar, “LMCO LTI Compensation FAQs,” will address tax treatment of vesting LTIs, what to do with the stock, nuances of LMT stock ownership and related concerns for LMCO vice presidents, directors and other highly compensated employees (HCEs).

“There are many misconceptions about how to handle vesting RSUs,” said David Witter, Founder and CEO of Financial Harvest. “In one straightforward 20-minute webinar, we can help people understand their options and set them up to make thoughtful and strategic decisions.”

The webinar is scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Register at https://bit.ly/LTI2023.

Registration includes post-event replay and a PDF download of Frequently Asked Questions to help Lockheed Martin HCEs understand what happens when their RSUs vest, how vested shares are taxed and what their next steps could or should be for optimal tax planning and retirement readiness.

Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors is a Winter Park, Florida-based provider of financial planning and wealth advisory services. Through the firm’s relationship with Lockheed Martin, the team helps LM employees maximize financial security using Salaried Savings Plans to fund Roth IRAs, Executive Compensation packages, including LTIs, Health Savings Accounts and supplemental group life and long-term disability plans. Learn more at Lockheed Martin employees.

About Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors

David Witter, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a Certified Succession Planner™ in partnership with Katie M. Witter, licensed fiduciary Investment Advisor, Certified Succession Planner™, Wealth Advisor and Strategist, and their team of financial industry professionals, provide customized, fiduciary financial planning and wealth advisory services. Clients generally hold at least $1 million in assets for investing and are located across the United States and internationally.

David holds FINRA Series 66 Investment Advisor Representative License, a Florida Life, Health, Variable Life & Annuity Insurance License, an M.S. in Computer Engineering (University of Florida), and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering (University of Virginia). While earning his degree at UVA, David interned on the Predator Project, NSWC Dahlgren Division, Naval Sea Systems Command.

This information is intended to be used for educational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice.

info@financialharvest.com 407-937-0707