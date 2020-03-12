Financial markets wilt, stocks plunge as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban

Financial markets reeled on Thursday as stocks dived and oil slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump took the dramatic step of banning travel from Europe to stem the spread of coronavirus, threatening more disruptions to trade and the world economy.
