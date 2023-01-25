Experienced executive to help CEOs at fintech, financial services, and technology companies grow revenues and markets, reduce churn, and build profitable long-term customer relationships

Neil Hediger, CMO, Chief Outsiders Experienced executive to help CEOs at fintech, financial services, and technology companies grow revenues and markets, reduce churn, and build profitable long-term customer relationships

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neil Hediger, a high performing digital strategy and marketing leader, will now apply his fintech, financial services, and technology industry experience to drive client revenue and market share growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Hediger joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“With a passion for the industries he serves, Neil delivers impressive results leading marketing, brand management, and digital customer experience efforts,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Hediger’s role as a new Chief Outsiders Fractional CMO is to drive demand creation and revenue growth from digital marketing, content strategy, and customer account management and retention. Confident in his ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams to solve complex, high-stakes problems, he is committed to continuous improvement and contributing to team success.

Financial Services and Technology Marketing Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Hediger works with the CEOs of middle-market fintech, financial services, and technology companies to accelerate sales and market share growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Vice President of Marketing & Digital Banking, he grew BankSouth’s business market 45% year-over-year by launching a new growth program targeting professional business owners to establish and grow their primary financial institution relationship.

As Global Head of Client Marketing at Dell SecureWorks, Hediger achieved a 23% increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) leading customer success, marketing, retention, and revenue growth for over 4,400 global business clients. And as Senior Director of Customer Success & Retention at Cbeyond, he reduced churn 50% in less than 12 months.

Hediger’s executive marketing experience includes eight years at HomeBanc Mortgage Corporation, where he delivered a 150% higher recruitment and closing rate serving as Vice President of Real Estate Affinity Programs. He also briefly served as Head of Marketing & Customer Success at Arkadin. Prior to his successful marketing career, Hediger earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism/Public Relations at The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 120 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,500 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past nine years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Neil Hediger, CMO, Chief Outsiders

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com