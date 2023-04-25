NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Financial Times has named Biz2Credit and affiliate Biz2X to its Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2023 List, announced on March 28.

Biz2Credit and Biz2X ranked No. 69 on the fourth annual Financial Times Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies list of 500 firms that had the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2018 and 2021. Through their research, The Financial Times and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider, examined submissions by tens of thousands of eligible companies to determine this year’s rankings.

Biz2Credit and Biz2X together reported an overall revenue growth rate of 1,022% from 2018 to 2021. Biz2Credit now employs 750 people globally and is responsible for funding and arranging over $8 billion in small business financing since the company’s inception in 2007.

The exponential growth of Biz2Credit and Biz2X from 2018 to 2021 can be attributed to a number of successful initiatives, including the overall increase in Biz2Credit’s financing to SMB, including a significant role as an SBA-approved lender during the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the increase of Biz2X digital technology usage by banks, and partnerships with CPA firms through AICPA and other organizations.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by an internationally respected outlet such as The Financial Times,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and a leading expert on small business finance.

The criteria to be ranked on this list included: generating revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018 and revenue of at least $1.5 million in 2021, experiencing revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 that was primarily organic, and being an independent entity headquartered in one of the 20 countries in North and South America.

“We are proud to represent the business finance and fintech space on The Financial Times’ list of the fastest growing firms in the Americas,” said Rohit Arora and Ramit Arora, co-founders of Biz2Credit and Biz2X. “Biz2Credit and Biz2X have grown quickly as a direct result of the confidence placed in our leading fintech platform and capabilities. Both small business owners and bankers trust the top-rated technology that we provide to help them handle their essential business lending and financial transactions.”

“This prestigious ranking by one of the top business and finance publications in the world is a testament to the talent, hard work, and dedication of our entire team,” they added.

About Biz2Credit and Biz2X

Biz2Credit was founded in 2007 with one goal: make the business financing process work better for lenders and their customers. Biz2Credit’s mission is to provide small businesses with industry-leading financing solutions throughout their lifecycle in a flexible and transparent environment. The company offers the Biz2X Platform to banks and other financial institutions to allow them to better manage loan processes and related risks. For more information about Biz2Credit and Biz2X, visit www.Biz2Credit.com and www.Biz2X.com.